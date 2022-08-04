Preity Zinta and Sussanne Khan are seemingly having a gala time overseas, with their social media glimpses being a testament to it. Days after Preity shared a heartfelt post for her 'friend for life' Sussanne, the latter expressed her affection for the actor by dropping another picture.

Mentioning that she's 'surrounded by love', the interior designer could be seen sharing smiles with Preity and another close friend. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star reportedly shares a great rapport with both Sussanne and her former husband Hrithik Roshan.

Sussanne Khan drops adorable picture with close pal Preity Zinta

Taking to her Instagram story, Sussanne dropped a stunning glimpse where she could be seen in a multi-coloured dress with boots, while Preity sported a silver leather jacket paired with white jeans. In the caption, she mentioned, "Love is surrounding me." Take a look.

Just days before, Preity dropped a selfie with Sussanne where the duo could be seen all smiles. In the caption, she mentioned, "There are friends in life & there are friends for life. Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting. (sic)"

Sussanne promptly reacted to the post via the comments section and wrote, "I loveeee u beyond my words…my darling preeeee...we have the besttttt Laugh out Louds together...it’s always better when we together. (sic)"

On the work front, Preity has been away from the big screen for a while and her last release was the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. It also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. The actor has to her credit some remarkable movies like Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and more. Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and the couple welcomed twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.

(Image: @suzkr/Instagram)