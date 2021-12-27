Fashion designer Sussanne Khan has been rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni for a long time now. Sussanne is often seen attending parties with her rumoured beau and almost made their relationship Instagram official in a loved-up birthday post. Sussanne Khan recently attended Ekta Kapoor's Christmas party and clicked some cosy pictures with Arslan Goni.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sussanne Khan shared some pictures from Ekta Kapoor's Christmas party. One of the photos saw her and Arslan Goni in a cosied-up pose with Ekta Kapoor and Ridhi Dogra. Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan thanked the TV and film producer for the Christmas bash. She wrote, "Ektoooo thank uuu for a beautiful Xmas." Ekta Kapoor also shared some photos from the party which had Sussanne Khan dressed up in a sleeveless red outfit. Her rumoured beau twinned with her in a white and red t-shirt for the occasion.

Are Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni dating?

Sussanne Khana and Arslan Goni are rumoured to be dating for a while now. Sussanne Khan almost made their relationship official in a loved-up birthday post for Arslan Goni. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of her and Arslan Goni hugging each other while smiling at the camera. Sussanne wore a black top with a golden skirt, while Arslan Goni donned a printed shirt. Sharing the photo, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless." In his reply, Arslan Goni wrote, "Thank you so much …. You are just amazing. Love you."

Who is Arslan Goni? How did Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan meet?

Arslan Goni is TV actor Aly Goni's elder brother and also an actor by profession. He was last seen in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Parth Samthaan, Patralekhaa, and Danish Hussain. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor and streamed on Zee5 and Alt Balaji. Sussanne Khan is also a good friend of producer Ekta Kapoor and reportedly met Arslan Goni through a common friend.

Image: Instagram/@ektarkapoor