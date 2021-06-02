Sussanne Khan Receives Second COVID-19 Jab, Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni Leaves A Comment

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s wife Sussanne Khan is the latest celebrity to receive the second dose of her coronavirus vaccination. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen sitting calmly as the healthcare worker inoculates her. Sussanne was also joined by her team from The Charcoal Project to get themselves vaccinated. While penning the note alongside the video, Sussanne thanked her sister Simone Arora and brother-in-law Ajay Arora for getting her entire team of 50 people vaccinated.

Sussanne Khan receives second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Further, she urged and prayed that every individual understands their responsibility and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible so that they can help in preventing the spread of the life-taking virus. "Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people." She added: "I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged."

In a separate Instagram post, Sussanne shared a group picture of The Charcoal Project team. Sharing the picture, she wrote: "Team charcoal project... vaccinated (1 st jab.) #charcoalgladiators #loveyourself #enjoywhatyoudo #workprayslay. We all can survive with a little help from our angels."

Apart from the fans who praised her for doing her bit to curb the spread, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni dropped multiple applause emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Lovely” followed by heart emojis. Sussanne and Arslan’s party pictures went viral on the internet in the past which led to their relationship rumours. They were seen partying with Ekta Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, and others. Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan in 2000 and the couple got separated in 2014. They are proud parents to two sons- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

IMAGE: SUZKR/ARSLANGONI/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.