Sussanne Khan Says 'Sometimes In My Head.. I Think I Am A Boy...'; Fans Get Tomboy Vibes

Sussanne Khan is quite active on social media and shares regular updates with her follower base of more than a million. She recently posted a new photo collage that gave a peek into her new haircut and her tomboy look. Many of her fans liked her cool look and complimented that she was “on fire”.

Sussanne Khan’s Wednesday mood

Sussanne Khan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this cool look of herself in which she can be seen wearing black coloured ripped jeans along with an oversized white shirt and a black tee underneath. She also wore a black belt around her shirt and added a pair of white sneakers to complete her look. As she took a mirror selfie, the fans could easily get a good glimpse of her lavish room and her huge wardrobe.

In the caption, she stated that sometimes in her head she thinks she is a boy. She then mentioned the photo was depicting her Wednesday mood and added that she was being a gender-fluid person.

Many of the fans took to Sussanne Khan’s photos on Instagram and stated that she was “on fire” and even mentioned she looked “gorgeous”. One of the fans also stated how some of the latest Sussanne Khan’s Instagram posts were giving her “tomboy vibes”. Many of the fans also complimented her new haircut and stated that she looked amazing in her short hair. Others shared that she looked “classy” and wonderful and asked her to keep posting such photos of her. Some of them also added that her charm captivated them while others addressed her as a barbie doll. Take a look at Sussanne Khan’s Instagram and see how the fans reacted to her latest tomboy look.

Sussanne Khan recently wished one of her friends on her birthday and even added a vibrant photo of them together on Instagram. In the photo, she can be seen in a white dress with a pair of pink sunglasses and can be seen beautifully clicking a selfie with actor Gayatri Oberoi. In the caption, she addressed her as gorgeous, beautiful and wise and wished her on her birthday. She even added how she loved her round the globe a million times.

Image Source- Sussanne Khan's Instagram

