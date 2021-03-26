Sussanne Khan Shares A Pic With Her "ever Glow Girls"; Quotes Drew Barrymore

Fashion designer Sussanne Khan is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans and followers updated about her life. The 42-year-old fashion designer recently took to Instagram to share a selfie with her girl gang, stating in her caption that 'authenticity is everything'.

Sussanne Khan's latest post

Sussanne Khan's recent selfie with her 'ever glow girls' included producer Ekta Kapoor, television actress Ridhi Dogra and choreographer Shabinaa Khan. In the photo, all the ladies can be seen posing for the selfie as Sussanne clicks it. The photo was from Shabinaa Khan's party which she threw in Mumbai on the eve of 25th March. While sharing the photo, the 42-year-old fashion designer quoted famous Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore in her captions and wrote "Happiness is the best makeup". Sussanne also shared a photo of her story and thanked Shabinaa for the evening. The photo shared on Sussanne's Insta Story also featured other television actors like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Krystal Dsouza.

Ridhi Dogra, Ekta Kapoor and fans react to Sussanne Khan's latest post

Sussanne Khan is quite popular on social media and has a following of over 1.2 million on her Instagram. Ridhi Dogra and Ekta Kapoor left their comments on Sussanne's post. Ridhi commented that 'Aww this is' along with heart emoticons and Ekta commented that "I have no makeup cause u make me happy! Loveeeeee u suzieeeee my soul sistaaaaa". Fans quickly filled the comments section with heart emoticons. One fan commented that happiness was the only authentic makeup in the universe. Another fan commented that all the ladies in the picture were looking beautiful and another fan agreed with Sussanne's caption.

Sussanne Khan was earlier married to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan from 2000 to 2014. The couple has two sons - Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. After obtaining an art associate degree in interior designing in 1995 from Brooks College in the USA, Khan started her career as an interior designer in 1996 by following the footsteps of her mother Zarine, who is also a well known interior designer. In 2011, she collaborated with a fellow interior designer to launch and introduce The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai, which is the first interior fashion design store in India.

Source: Sussane Khan's Instagram

