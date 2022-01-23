Sussanne Khan Shares Pic With Hrithik Roshan & His Sister Sunaina; 'Some Bonds Are Eternal

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have maintained a good equation years after their split. The ex-couple is known to regularly support and shower love on each other and also celebrate family occasions. This strong bond was seen again when they came together to celebrate the former's sister Sunaina's birthday.

Sunaina turned 50 on Sunday and it seems that there were grand celebrations to mark the milestone birthday. One of the highlights of the event was a selfie of the birthday girl with Hrithik and Sussanne. The trio honoured their bond as 'eternal.'

Hrithik Roshan-Susanne Khan come together for Sunaina Roshan's 50th birthday

Sussanne Khan dropped heartwarming pictures from the celebrations for Sunaina Roshan's birthday. In one of the photos, the duo could be seen posing with '50'-shaped golden glasses.

The interior designer conveyed her good wishes to the latter by wishing her 'Happy Golden Year' and writing 'Happy Happy birthday.' Addressing her as 'Niks', she wished Sunaina a great year ahead.

In the other picture, even Hrithik joined the ladies and they were all smiles in the picture. In the caption, Sussanne wrote that some bonds were 'eternal'. She wished Sunaina 'happiness, love and big smiles' as they marked her special day.

Sunaina is the elder daughter of veteran director Rakesh Roshan. She was estranged from the family after she expressed her displeasure against them for disapproving of her alleged relationship. However, two years ago they patched up, and they were seen together at a family outing.

On the professional front, she calls herself a blog writer.

Hrithik Roshan-Susanne Khan's bond

A glimpse of the strong bond between Hrithik and Sussanne Khan, who parted ways in 2014, was evident in her special birthday wish for him two weeks ago. She called him 'Rye' and called him an 'amazing dad' and also used the 'Best Dad Ever' hashtag.

Sharing that their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were 'lucky' to have him as their father, she wished the best for him. She conveyed her message with a video tracing some of the heartwarming moments of the Dhoom 2 star with their sons.

Hrithik Roshan termed it as a 'sweet' gesture.

(Image: Instagram/@suzkr)