Sussanne Khan Showers B'day Love On Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni's Brother Aly

Hrithik Roshan is currently in the news for his relationship with actor-musician Saba Azad. Before this 'latest couple in town', the actor's ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan too made headlines for her alleged relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

A glimpse of this was when she conveyed birthday wishes to her rumoured boyfriend's brother, Aly Goni. She showered her love with a beutiful photo of the siblings.

Sussanne Khan showers birthday love on rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni's brother

Sussanne sent her message to Aly on her Instagram stories, dropping a snap of the brother duo sporting lovely smiles as they posed in style. She wished a 'beautiful super year' to the birthday boy and used the words 'j'adore' to express her love.

Arslan too shared a heartfelt birthday message for his 'tipsy younger' brother. He wished the birthday boy happiness and success for his dreams while being sure that he was having a 'great one.'

Arslan is known for his work as one of the protagonists in the series Mera Hero boll Raha Hu. The series had released in April last year.

Aly is the more famous of the two actors, having worked in shows like Bigg Boss 14, Splistsvilla, Fear Factor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others. His relationship with actor Jasmin Bhasin of Naagin fame also keeps him in the news. Their break-up rumours had done the rounds recently before the couple dismissed it.

The 31-year-old celebrated his birthday also with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant in London as they enjoyed a meal with their loved ones.

Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni relationship

The reports around their relationship had been doing the rounds since mid-2021, but it was only on Sussanne's birthday in October when their relationship was termed 'Instagram official.' He had addressed him as a 'darling' and added the words, "The best heart I have come across in my life."

Then in December, Sussanne too posted a picture with Arslan on her Instagram handle for the first time. Sharing a heartwarming photo of themselves in each others' arms, she had termed him as the 'most beautiful energy' she had come across as she wished him on his birthday.