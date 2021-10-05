Even as NCB's raid continue in Mumbai drugs case, Bollywood support is growing for actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan after his arrest on Sunday. The latest celebrity to back the star son was interior designer and socialite Sussanne Khan. She stated that Aryan Khan was 'at the wrong place at the wrong time' after the Narcotics Control Bureau cracked down on a rave party off Mumbai coast late on Saturday.

Khan, who is the ex-wife of actor Hrtihik Roshan and daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, called the youngster a 'good kid.' She added that it was 'not about Aryan Khan', but the excitement that people got from the 'witch hunt' on people from Bollywood. She also extended her support to his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and fellow interior designer Gauri Khan.

Sussanne Khan defends Aryan Khan amid his arrest in drugs case

Sussanne made the statement on Instagram. She wrote that it was 'sad and unfair' that the situation was to 'drive home the excitement' on the 'witch-hunt' against people from the film industry.

Many other celebrities of the film industry have defended Aryan Khan. Actor Suniel Shetty, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Main Hoon Na, was the first to come out in his support and urged everyone to give the 'child a breather' while speaking at an event on Sunday.

I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass. 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 3, 2021

Later, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who have worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the past, director Hansal Mehta had reacted strongly on Twitter. The celebrities had extended a message of support to Shah Rukh Khan. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and also written about the 'price of fame' and that 'Bollywood gawking was a tamasha.'

Aryan Khan sent to NCB custody till October 7

A Mumbai court sent Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha to the Narcotic Control Bureau custody till October 7. "Considering the aspect, the presence of accused with NCB is necessary. Accused remanded till October 7," the court has ordered.

Aryan has been charged under Section 8(c), Section 20(b), Section 27, Section 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.