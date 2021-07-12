Sussanne Khan Wishes Mom Zarine Khan On Her Birthday; Here's Arslan Goni's Comment

Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan wishes her mom, Zarine Khan on her birthday. Sussanne took to her Instagram account and posted sweet images with her mother Zarine Khan and other family members. Other family members include Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali, her sons, and her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne Khan also shared a bunch of sweet notes for her mother. It is expected that the pictures have been taken at a birthday party hosted for Zarine Khan. In a note, Sussanne Khan wrote,

"Strong women don't play victim, they don't make a themselves look pitful, they may have a storm in their hearts, yet their smile will be filled with love and forgiveness. The thing is that they absolutely adore life and realise nothing is worth complaining about....my Mummsy, you are the epitome of grace and strength...so grateful for you. Happy happiest birthday mom...you are my favorite human...we learned all of it from you."

Arslan Goni's comment on Sussanne Khan's second dose vaccine post

Sussanne Khan was the latest celebrity to receive the second dose of her coronavirus vaccination. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen sitting calmly as the healthcare worker inoculates her. Sussanne was also joined by her team from The Charcoal Project to get themselves vaccinated. While penning the note alongside the video, Sussanne thanked her sister Simone Arora and brother-in-law Ajay Arora for getting her entire team of 50 people vaccinated. Apart from the fans who praised her for doing her bit to curb the spread, her rumored boyfriend Arslan Goni dropped multiple applause emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Lovely” followed by heart emojis.

Who is Arslan Goni?

Arslan Goni is an actor, featured in the series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, which is streaming on Zee5 and ALTBalaji, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Rumors of Arslan Goni dating designer Sussanne Khan have been surfaced in the industry since Sussanne and Arslan’s party pictures went viral on the internet in the past which led to their relationship rumors. They were seen partying with Ekta Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, and others. On Zarine Khan's birthday post, Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni also commented on the post and wished Sussanne Khan's mother happy birthday.

(IMAGE: SUSSANNEKHAN-INSTA)

