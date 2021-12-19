Sussanne Khan Wishes Rumoured Beau Arslan Goni On B'day; Ekta Kapoor & Others Join Party

Interior and fashion designer Sussanne Khan's recent post for her rumoured beau Arslan Goni on the eve of his birthday has raised speculations among fans on whether the couple is making their relationship official. Sussanne split with her former husband Hrithik Roshan in 2016.

Sussanne took to her Instagram handle to wish actor Arslan Goni saying that he was "the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across."

Wishing Goni on his birthday, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across. Shine brightest limitless. #19thofdecember2021. (sic)"

'Love you': Arslan Goni replies to Sussanne's birthday wish

Arslan Goni also took to Instagram to share some pictures from his recent birthday bash. A post on his Instagram story showed popular Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Georgia Andriani celebrating the actor's birthday.

"Love you (sic)," the Mystery Man actor wrote in reply to Sussanne Khan's love-filled post.

Notably, this is not the first that the rumoured couple were spotted together on Arslan's profile. Earlier this year, Arslan Goni shared a group photo, featuring Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Aditya Seal, Ridhi Dogra, and several other celebrities. Arslan captioned the photo "Fryday night ..... happy people find each other (sic)." Sussanne reacted to the post with a hug and smiling emojis.

Writer Mushtaq Shiekh also shared a video on his Instagram handle where all could be seen enjoying Arslan's birthday bash and Sussanne Khan couldn't stop herself adoring him.

Mushtaq captioned the post, "Arsalan’s bday and it had to be epic! Suzy left no stone unturned to make it a super night…the end result was a party that was memorable and unforgettable. Stuffed with love, warmth, happiness and crazy just like the yummy turkey! Absolutely incredible! (sic)"

Arslan Goni is popular TV fame Aly Goni's brother, who was recently seen in the web series, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, streaming on ZEE5 and AltBalaji. The series, produced by Ekta Kapoor, also features Patralekhaa, Parth Samthaan and Danish Hussain in major roles. Sussane Khan and Arslan Goni have known each other for quite some time now. They are often spotted together either hanging out or attending some industry gatherings.

(Image: @suzkr/Instagram)