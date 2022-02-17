Sussanne Khan's Rumoured Bf Arslan Showers Love On Her New Post; Hrithik Roshan Likes It

In the recent past, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan has been making headlines for sparking romance rumours with Arslan Goni. Now, Goni recently dropped a sweet comment on Sussanne's Instagram post which indirectly ended up adding more fuel to the fire. To note, even ex-husband Hrithik Roshan lauded Sussanne's latest photo by dropping a like on the post.

Sussanne Khan's new photo

On Wednesday, February 16, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself donning a glitzy black top. However, what stole the entire limelight was her dramatic eye makeup. The photo was clicked as Khan was decking up to complete one of her professional commitments. While sharing the picture online, Sussanne wrote, "Do we risk it all to feel alive…Absolutely." Take a look at it below:

Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan react

As soon as the picture surfaced online, it amassed immense likes in no time. Not only Sussanne's followers but even rumoured beau Arslan Goni and Hrithik Roshan were left impressed by her photo. While Arslan took to the comment section to drop a slew of heart and fire emoticons on the post. On the other hand, even ex-husband dropped appreciated the photo by liking it. Check out their reactions here:

Previously, on Sussanne Khan’s birthday, Arslan Goni took to social media to share a romantic tribute for the birthday girl. However, what caught fans’ attention was Sussanne Khan’s lovey-dovey reaction to Arslan Goni’s wish. In the post, we can see Sussanne sporting an infectious smile alongside Goni as the camera captures her. While sharing the photo online, Arslan penned a sweet caption hailing Khan as his ‘darling’.

He wrote, “Happy happy birthday darling …… I pray you have a great year and an amazing life …. The best heart I have come across in my life and this is a great picture. May god shower you with everything you want. Lots and lots of love.” As soon as the post caught Sussanne’s attention, she quickly ended up dropping a romantic comment under the picture. While expressing her feelings, Sussane wrote, “Thank you thank you thank uuuu.. n thank u for my ‘Everything’,” before adding multiple heart emoticons.

