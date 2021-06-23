'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed': Pulkit Samrat And Isabelle Kaif "can't Wait To Be Back On Set"

Sanam Re actor Pulkit Samrat felt nostalgic as he took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture with his co-stars from Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Marking her debut from this movie, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted in the car selfie taken by the actor. Check out Pulkit Samrat's Instagram post and other BTS pictures of the upcoming movie.

Pulkit Samrat shared Suswagatam Khushaamadeed BTS picture

The 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram to share a monochrome selfie with his co-stars Isabelle Kaif, and Sahil Vaid. Set to romance with the actor in her debut movie, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabella Kaif was all smiles as she clicked a selfie in-between the shoot. Pulkit wrote, 'Can't wait to be back on set!! #suswagatamkhushaamadeed 💙'.

Isabelle Kaif and netizens' reaction to the post

Isabelle replied to Pulkit's post in the comment section writing, 'Me too'. Sharing the actors' enthusiasm, the fans also expressed their anticipation for the movie as many spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Many fans also commented about how excited they were to see Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif together in the film.

More on Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

The actress made headlines after announcing her debut in Bollywood with BTS pictures from Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat. In the picture, Isabelle appeared to be donning a black traditional attire with a caption that read, "Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed". She also revealed her simplistic look in the movie, portraying the character of Noor. The duo will be seen dancing on the beats of Ban Piya, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The actor also took to his Instagram to tease his fans about his upcoming movie and his co-star. Sharing a monochrome picture, Pulkit asked his fans to guess the name of his co-star in the movie. He wrote, 'Goofy, fun & gorgeous! Can you guess who my co-star is in #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed?'. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed release date is yet to be disclosed by the official filmmakers.

