Sutapa Sikdar Calls Son Babil 'kadak Launda' As She Pens An Emotional Poem

Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar on Thursday took to her social media handle to pen an emotional note for her son Babil who recently broke down at a popular award show. Calling him a 'strong man/kadak launda', Sutapa wrote that her son doesn't cry in secret, he does it in front of everyone instead.

Babil was at the event to collect two awards on behalf of his late father. Irrfan won the Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium and a Lifetime Achievement award too.

Here's the Poem —

à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¬à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¾ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¤• à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤µà¥‹ à¤šà¥à¤ª à¤šà¥à¤ª à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤œà¤¼à¤¾à¤° à¤°à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤µà¥‹ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¤• à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ª à¤•à¥‡ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤®à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¨à¤¾à¤œà¤¼à¥à¤• à¤‰à¤à¤—à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¬à¤¿à¤–à¥‡à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¶à¤¬à¥‚ à¤•à¤¿ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤¸à¤¹à¥‡à¤œà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤‰à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤‚à¤¦ à¤¡à¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¸à¤–à¥à¤¤ à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤µà¥‹ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤—à¤²à¥‡ à¤²à¤—à¤¾à¤•à¥‡ à¤•à¤¹ à¤ªà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ “à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€ à¤¤à¥‚ à¤˜à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¥‡à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¥à¥€ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤’ à¤…à¤¬ à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤ªà¤‚à¤– à¤«à¥ˆà¤²à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¶ à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ “ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤—à¤¾à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤—à¤¿à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤¡à¤¿à¤®à¥à¤ªà¤² à¤®à¥à¤¸à¥à¤•à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤•à¤° à¤œà¤¬ à¤•à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥€ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¥‹ “ à¤…à¤¬ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤œà¤¾ à¤œà¥€à¤²à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤—à¥€ à¤¸à¤¿à¤®à¤°à¤¨” à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¶à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¤ à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤­à¤° à¤°à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¤¬ à¤†à¤à¤– à¤¸à¥‚à¤œ à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤ªà¥‚à¤›à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤° à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤•à¤¹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤®à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨à¤—à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤–à¤¼à¤¾à¤¤à¤¿à¤° à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥‹à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤­à¤° à¤•à¤¹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤°à¥‹à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥‚à¤ à¤®à¤¾à¤ à¤…à¤¹à¤¸à¤¸à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤œà¤¼à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¨à¥Œ à¤®à¤¨ à¤¬à¥‹à¤ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤°à¤–à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤•à¤¿ à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤µà¥‹ à¤…à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤•à¤¾ à¤²à¤¾à¤– à¤²à¤¾à¤– à¤¶à¥à¤•à¥à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¸à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¤ à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¤¾ à¤¬à¥‡à¤Ÿà¤¾ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‚à¤à¤•à¤¿ à¤œà¤œà¤¼à¥à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤›à¤¿à¤ªà¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤œà¤¿à¤—à¤° à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¥‹ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹à¤¡à¤•à¤° à¤¨à¤ à¤†à¤¯à¤¾à¤® à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤œà¤¿à¤—à¤° à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¸à¤–à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¨à¤°à¤® à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¬à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾ à¤¶à¤–à¤¼à¥à¤¤ à¤²à¥Œà¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤¯à¤¹

[Translation: My son. He is a very strong boy. He cries in front of everyone not quietly. He is a very strong guy. Collects the memories of father with delicate fingers. Scatters them like fragrance. Saves them in closed diaries. He is a very tough guy. He is able to hug his mother and say. ′′You were a thick tree for all of us whole life, Now fly mother spread your wings and lose your senses." She is shy, her dimples fall on her cheeks with a smile. When he says to his own mother ′′ Now go live your life Simran ′′ He is a very tough guy. Cries whole night in the memory of Baba. When the eyes are swollen, it doesn't say that I haven't slept all night for the sake of my manhood. Mother says that I have cried. The mind does not keep feelings and emotions as a burden because he is a man. Millions of thanks to Allah, my son is a very tough boy. Because you need guts to show your feelings not to hide it. It takes courage to break old rivals and create new dimensions. It takes to be very very hard to look soft. He is a very tough guy]