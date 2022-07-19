Sutapa Sikdar Gets Emotional As She Shares Her 'Jab We Met' Story With Late Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan's demise in April 2020 left a void in the industry. His sudden death shook the whole film fraternity. Irrfan Khan played some remarkable characters on-screen that fans still hold close to their hearts.

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared an old picture of herself in which she can be seen sitting in front of Irrfan Khan with both looking into the eyes of each other. In the caption, she narrated the story behind the photo and revealed that it was the time when they met, argued, and worked together. Adding to it, she mentioned that it was also the time when they decided to throw everything outside the window, jump out and fall in love. She then stated how she was still asking questions to him but he wasn't answering anymore. While signing off, she expressed how much she was missing him and stated that ‘miss you’ was just an understatement.

The caption read, “Jab we met and talked and fought and did work together for sometime and this was jab we decided to throw every thing outside the window and jump out and fall in love.. I am still asking questions you aren't answering like this any more. irrfan.I am listening as intently the same way even now why have you found new ways to answer? Miss you is an understatement. #theatre #lovestories#irrfan” (sic)

Sutapa Sikdar remembered Irrfan Khan on her birthday

A while ago, Sutapa Sikdar celebrated her birthday with her sons Babil and Ayaan and remembered Irrfan Khan while revealing how he never believed in celebrating birthdays. She even shared a couple of pictures of herself with her sons where she was seen spending quality time with them while celebrating her birthday. She further revealed that it was surprising that their sons Babil and Ayaan did not forget her birthday and suspected that Irrfan would've whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Sutapa Sikdar then mentioned how much she missed him like never before as they celebrated her birthday and even added that though he didn't believe in birthdays he would be so happy to see their sons giving her so much love.

