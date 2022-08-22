Late actor Irrfan Khan might not be physically present today, but his legacy will always remain alive in the hearts of his fans. The late star's wife Sutapa Sikdar who often posts fond memories of the actor on social media, recently recalled an anecdote while penning an emotional note and wishing her younger son Ayaan Khan.

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 after battling a neuroendocrine tumour for 2 years. On her younger son Ayaan's birthday, Sutapa took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the time when she was still pregnant with Ayaan and his "baba" Irrfan was shooting for Maqbool.

Sutapa Sikdar pens emotional note on son Ayaan's birthday

Sutapa dedicated the heartfelt note to her son on the special day and talked about how Ayaan has always been the balance, the peace, the keeper of even the unsaid promise. The note which is sure to leave the readers teary-eyed, speaks volumes about how Irrfan was always a doting father.

Sutapa took to Instagram and shared a series of Ayaan’s pictures in the form of a reel and remembered her late husband.

She wrote, “Wishing you a great birthday Ayaan reminds me of the time when you were still inside me and baba was shooting for 'MAQBOOL'. you came down and the doctor told me to get admitted because it could be a premature baby, baba flew down from Bhopal, and don't know what you guys communicated I am sure baba had said" rook jao jaldi kya hai zindagi ko aaram se lena chahiye" or he had said " abbe yaar main yahan ruk jaunga toh bahut gadbad ho jayegi bahut important scene hai.."



Further, she added and explained how the young lad was born after Irrfan completed the shooting of Maqbool. "The doctor gave me complete bed rest which I didn't listen to but you listened and came out to grace the world when baba finished the shoot of Maqbool! such a mature decision for being a premature baby and you have been like that always, the balance, the peace, the keeper of even the unsaid promise. May you always remain like this completely unaffected by the ever-changing social media..may you pursue whatever you want, and don't take the pressure like you didn't when you were about to be born. blessings from me and baba!! I am blessed to have you! #giftoflove #MAQBOOL #nostalgia #irrfanandayaan," she added.

IMAGE: Instagram/sikdarsutapa