Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Irrfan Khan; Says, 'never Seen A Man Working So Hard'

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar has always been vocal about his husband’s hard work in films. Sutapa is among many other celebrities who have spoken about Irrfan in an episode of the docu-series Tarader Shesh Tarpon. In the episode, she spoke about how her son Babil is struggling to fit into the shoes of his father with his craft.

Sutapa spoke about the Angrezi Medium actor’s effortless acting and how she counsels her son who is soon to make his acting debut. While sharing her thoughts, Sutapa Sikdar says in the episode, "The way he used to talk to people, I'm sure everyone could understand the kind of honesty he had in him, which reached the other person through his words. People always used to say Irrfan never really acted, I've heard this innumerable times from innumerable people. I always wondered if so much hard work goes into 'not acting', how much effort would be going into 'acting'.”

Sutapa Sikdar shares her thoughts on husband Irrfan's acting skills

Adding, she said, “I have never seen a man in my entire life working so hard, even my son, who is getting ready to walk on his father's path, asks me what he used to do, and I always tell him that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do." Further, during the episode, Sutapa revealed that Irrfan used to leave all mesmerised with the way he would address others. "The way he used to talk to people, I'm sure everyone could understand the kind of honesty he had in him, which reached the other person through his words,” she opined.

Apart from Irrfan’s wife, his Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Pankaj Tripathi and director Homi Adajania have also shared their thoughts about the late actor. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, the episode also features Jisshu Sengupta, Shoojit Sircar, Roopa Ganguly, Tigmangshu Dhulia, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Mahesh Bhatt, Anees Bazmee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shaailesh R Singh, Sanjay Chauhan, Ajay Brahmatmaj, Guneet Monga, Nikkhil Advani, Abhishek Dutta, Parno Mittra and Sanjay Gupta talking about the legendary actor who passed away in 2020 due to neuroendocrine tumour.

