Sutapa Sikdar Shares Son Babil's Unseen Pic With Irrfan Khan To Celebrate His Acting Debut

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan made his acting debut with director Anvitaa Dutt's Qala, which was released on December 1 via OTT. Celebrating her son's big day, Sutapa Sikdar shared an unseen photo of baby Babil with Irrfan and penned a heartfelt note. Alongside the photo, which was from Babil's first visit to the late star's film set, Sutapa recalled her son's journey and expressed gratitude. Apart from Babil, Qala also stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in important roles.

Sutapa Sikdar shares unseen photo of son Baabil to celebrate his acting debut

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sikdar posted a candid photo wherein Irrfan is seen holding Babil in his arms as the latter looks on. In the caption, she wrote, "First day to babas set to release of your film #qala #elderson #pressureofparenting #gratitude." Take a look.

In his debut movie, Babil takes on the role of a young singer whose dreams come to fruition after his encounter with a renowned artiste, played by Swastika Mukherjee. Set against the background of the 1940s in Kolkata, the film stars Tripti as Babil's nemesis. The movie has been bankrolled by Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and also sees Varun Grover and Abhishek Banerjee in important parts.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Babil opened up about going through tough times after dad Irrfan Khan's demise. Babil recalled feeling 'very scared' after losing the protection and safety that his father provided. "It was difficult to accept myself and to be like yes to accept your flaws. And to understand that who you were when baba was there. The protection that baba gave me which was gone suddenly. I got really scared, very scared and so that’s why it was extremely difficult," he told the outlet.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 54 in 2020, two years after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BABIL.I.K)