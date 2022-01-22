Sutapa Sikdar Shares Throwback Photo Of Irrfan Khan, Babil; Says 'can Never Fill The Void'

Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram and shared an emotional post as she remembered her late husband Irrfan Khan. Sharing a throwback photo of Irrfan and her son Babil, Sikdar penned down a note addressed to her late husband. Sutapa wrote that Babil missed Irrfan a lot and she couldn't fill the void that Irrfan's death has left.

Sutapa Sikdar took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared a throwback photo of Irrfan and Babil from the sets of one of Irrfan's movies. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off' camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu Pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry)."

Sutapa added, "Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. may you give me the place of second-best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel."

Babil Khan recently took to his Instagram and shared a photo of his mother Sutapa and father Irrfan as he paid ode to his late father. As he shared the photo, Babil penned down a poem that read, "My dreams are stirred in the smell of sand, after the last monsoon rain. I’ve kept my wounds open for you, for I’m afraid that scars can lie and I sure have learnt to feign. Looking for a painting in the cigarette stains between your fingertips and a memory in butane. You lit yourself on fire, you burned yourself away.

Your ashes healed the soil, now in the wind, you play."

Irrfan Khan had a prolific career spanning over 40 years and delivered several iconic performances. The actor not only received domestic fame but also garnered acclaim globally. Khan's final film appearance was in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania, which was released on March 13, 2020. During his career, Khan was awarded numerous accolades, including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour. He died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020, after a battle with colon cancer.

