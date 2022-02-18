Sutapa Sikdar Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Kids; 'Irrfan I Know You're Watching Over Them'

On Friday, February 18, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar took to social media to share 'then and now' photos of her sons Ayaan and Babil Khan. While doing so, the mother of two highlighted how her kids are growing up fast as they continue to support each other. In addition to this, Sutapa also penned a sweet note for her late husband Irrfan, stating that she knows he has become their guardian angel.

Sutapa Sikdar's 'then & now' post

The throwback post shared by Sutapa Sikdar features 'then & now' photos of Ayaan and Babil. In the first picture clicked back in 2009, little Ayan can be seen looking up to his elder brother. While in the next photo, a grown-up Babil is resting his head on his younger brother's lap. While sharing the post, Sutapa articulated, "2009 Ayaan had to crane his neck to look into Babil's eyes 2022 Babil can close his eyes and sleep on Ayaan's lap peacefully, Irrfan I know you are watching over them#irrfan# bhai#brothers#timeflies." Take a look at it below:

This comes just a month after, Sutapa Sikdar shared an open letter for her late husband on the special occasion of her birthday. Expressing how Irrfan Khan always forgot her birthdays, she recalled special memories of the past. She added that she misses him a lot. Sikdar wrote, "I finally forgive you Irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together...I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday, walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by-lanes of memories from getting the angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last."

She continued, "And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly Babil and Ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Cheers, Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love!!#birthdaymom#rockstarboys."

Irrfan Khan's demise

Back in March 2018, Irrfan Khan revealed through a tweet that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He received treatment abroad for a year and returned to India in February 2019. On April 28, 2020, the actor was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection. The actor transitioned the following day due to the infection.

(Image: babil.i.k)