'Swades' Actor Kishori Ballal Breathes Her Last; Ashutosh Gowariker Condoles Her Death

Veteran Indian film actor, Kishori Ballal passed away at 82 years today, February 18. The cause of Kishori Ballal's death is said to be age-related health issues. According to reports, the actor was admitted in a hospital in Bengaluru where she breathed her last.

Swades actor, Kishori Ballal passes away

The late Kishori Ballal was popular Bollywood and Kannada actor. She started as a Bharatnatyam dancer. But her film career began in 1960 with the film Ivalentha Hendthi. However, she was especially famous for her role in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades. The Swades actor played a pivotal role in the movie as Kaveri Amma. Many people had appreciated her role in Swades.

Many Bollywood celebrities expressed their grief on the demise of Kishori Ballal. One among them was her Swades director, Ashutosh Gowariker. Taking to his Twitter account, the director wrote, “HEARTBROKEN! 😥 Terribly sad about the passing away of #KishoriBallal ji!! Kishori ji... you will be remembered for your generously kind, warm and affable persona! And your unforgettable performance as #Kaveriamma in #Swades !! You will surely be missed!! 🙇‍♂️”

Kishori Ballal has acted in several other movies with a career spanning over decades. She was a very popular Kannada actor who delivered hit films like Kahi, Lafangey Parindey, Hani Hani, Suryakanthi, Carry On Maratha and Aiyyaa. Her last on-screen presence was in Eradu Kanasu in 2017.

