Swades Shooting Locations; Did You Know Swades Was The First Indian Film To Shoot At NASA?

The film Swades is based on a real-life story of an Indian scientist who decided to return to his hometown in India after working in NASA. This Ashutosh Gowariker directorial film has won several awards in 2005 including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Filmfare Award for Best Background Score, and Stardust Award for Best Director of the Year. As the plot of the story moved from a village to NASA and then back to the village, one question often arises among the viewers, where was Swades filmed? Swades shooting locations vary as per the plot of the movie. From a small village in India to NASA, Swades filming locations were both National and International.

Swades shooting locations

The village part in the 2004 movie was filmed in Wai and Menawali of Maharashtra. Swades was the first Indian film whose shooting took place at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, USA and Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. The Goddard Space Flight Center is one of the major NASA space laboratories. Kennedy Space Center is one of NASA's 10 field centres. It is also one of NASA's primary launch centre of human spaceflight since December 1968.

Swades movie trivia

Swades is the story of a non-residential Indian scientist Mohan Bhargava who works at the technological forefront of NASA in the US. One day when nostalgia hits Mohan, he returns to his homeland to look for the nanny Kaveriamma who raised him to take her with him. His nostalgia takes him to a village named Charanpur, situated in the rural heart of India. Mohan finds himself in an inner quest and finds it hard to decide where he truly belongs. Mohan also meets a beautiful woman named Gita who lives with Kaveriamma in the same village and falls in love with her.

Swades movie was written, directed, and produced by Ashutosh Gowariker. It was the debut film of actor and model, Gayatri Joshi who played the role of Gita. Late actor Kishori Ballal played the role of Kaveriamma. The film released on December 17, 2004, and grossed Rs. 34.2 crores.

