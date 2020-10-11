Swara Bhasker Reacts On Congress Netas Thrashing Tara Yadav; Calls It 'shameful'

A video is doing rounds on social media from Uttar Pradesh where a group of Congress workers are seen beating up a woman party leader for questioning the party candidate for the upcoming by-polls. According to sources, the woman identified as Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria who is rape-accused.

Reacting on the incident, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to her Twitter handle and tagged Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. She further called the incident 'shameful and horrendous'.

"Cannot see rapist getting a ticket"

Tara Yadav alleged that her party members were trying to defame Congress by selecting the wrong candidate. “Can’t I voice my concerns? They have been trying to defame the party. I cannot stand this. I have been serving the Congress for over four years and will continue to do so. I cannot see a rape accused receiving the ticket,” she said.

“Our party leaders have been fighting rapists in Hathras and at the same time, a rapist is being given the ticket in Deoria. What kind of message does this give to the nation? I request the leaders to withdraw the ticket and give to any other eligible candidate. Giving a ticket to Mukund Bhaskar is unjust to womanhood,” she added.

Tara Yadav said she has filed an FIR against the party workers who thrashed her during the meeting. The Congress leaders are yet to comment on the matter.

NCW takes cognisance, questions Priyanka Vadra's inaction

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Sunday said that she will be taking cognizance of the issue." How all these sick minded people come in politics...??" she asked on Twitter.

"No, I am not seeking an apology from any political leader. I don't want to play any politics. One woman is sitting at the helm of affairs, she should take cognisance of the matter as a woman should stand next to another woman," she said, referring to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

