Swara Bhasker Resumes Work In Delhi, Takes Necessary Precautions To Avoid Infection

Swara Bhasker has started dubbing for her upcoming films and shows from Delhi. The actor, in an interview with a media outlet, talked about how she went for dubbing while also taking safety precautions. Swara also informed that she was very careful to not touch unnecessary things and talked about her projects.

As India has entered into a new Unlock Phase, actors are being allowed to resume their work. Even films are being allowed to resume shootings. Amidst this, Sawara Bhasker recently talked about how she is starting work again. The actor has started dubbing for her new TV shows. One of the shows the actor is dubbing for is called Flesh. The other TV show hasn't been announced officially yet and Sawara awaits the announcement by the makers.

Producers and director monitor me online from Mumbai, says Swara

As the actor is in Delhi with her family and not Mumbai, she goes to a studio near her house to get her work done. She also mentioned that even though the directors and producers are in Mumbai and they monitor the whole dubbing process online.

Coming to safety measures, the actor spoke about all the precautions she was taking to not contract or spread the virus. She mentioned how she is minimising her touch to her surroundings and is taking necessary precautions to avoid contracting it as she could infect her parents in case she tests COVID-19 positive. Swara Bhasker revealed that she carries her coffee and water to the studio and also keeps her mask and gloves on till everything is sanitised. She also mentioned how the headphones she uses are her own and only she touches them while dubbing in the studio.

Swara Bhasker also talked about how everything has become more organised and sanitized due to the pandemic. She expressed her need to be more careful and to plan shoots in such a way that they don't help the pandemic grow.

Swara made her debut with the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking, which did not do quite as well. She then gained recognition for her role in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) for which she won many awards. She was last seen in Veere Di Wedding as Sakshi Soni and will soon be seen in Sheer Qorma which will be an LGTBQ romance film.

Promo Pic Credit: Swara Bhasker's Instagram

