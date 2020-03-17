Swara Bhasker Shares Note Of Appreciation From Fan, Says It Gave Her Hope & Conviction

Actor Swara Bhasker is among the few Bollywood celebrities, who have voiced their opinions on the much-debated, CAA-NRC subject. Swara Bhasker, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, often keeps her fans updated with her views on India’s current political status and work announcements. Recently, Swara Bhasker posted a note on her social media handle, which was handwritten by a fan. Here are the details.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Says 'Sheer Qorma' 'normalises' Discussion About The LGBTQIA+ Community

Recently, Swara Bhasker took to her official Instagram handle to share a handwritten note, in which a fan had thanked Swara for voicing her opinions and for being vocal about the current political scenario. As seen in the picture shared by Swara Bhasker on Instagram, the fan had written “Hey Swara, Thankyou for your voice. It helps live a regular life for a regular Muslim boy like me. It is easy to lose mental stability but being regular is the best most of us can do to keep our sanity. Keep speaking and hopefully keep fighting”.

Also Read | Telangana Becomes Eighth State To Adopt Resolution Against CAA; Also Includes NPR, NRC

With the picture shared, Swara Bhasker penned a note for the fan and revealed that reading the note has given her hope and conviction again. Adding to the same, Swara revealed that the note made her feel like she had caught onto a log of wood in swirling confusing dark waters. Here is what Swara Bhasker penned:

Also Read | CAA Says Emiliano Sala Crash Investigation Could Take Rest Of 2020

“I have to share this- it’s been a hard last few days. Post the Delhi pogrom and the ceaseless right-wing attacks, the fake accusations and baseless FIRs and SO many friends and colleagues telling me that - ‘You brought this trouble upon yourself, your professional reputation is in tatters, You’ve lost work due to my ‘political ways’ etc. etc.’ Their concern is genuine and factual and I’m grateful for it. But I’ve been feeling so hopeless and lost. And then this #corona pandemic. Today after 5 days of self-imposed quarantine I stepped out to a cafe down the road from my house for a quick meeting and coffee. A young man tapped me on the shoulder and gave me this note and left before i could say anything. I read the note and stepped out after him, but he was gone. So I say this here... Ali- I don’t know you- but I hope you see this- reading your note today felt like I had caught onto a log of wood in swirling confusing dark waters. Your note has given me hope again! And conviction. Deep gratitude.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿♥️♥️ #faith #hope #solidarity #humanity #everydayactsofkindness

P.s. thank you also Rashmi Dogra of @fluke_design_co for your words. Had the exact same effect. Deeply appreciated! 💖”.

Take a look at the post shared by Swara Bhasker:

Also Read | Swara Bhasker Says 'Sheer Qorma' 'normalises' Discussion About The LGBTQIA+ Community

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.