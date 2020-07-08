Swara Bhasker Finds 'joy In This Pandemic Ka Mahaul'; Shares Pics From A Family Wedding

Swara Bhasker enjoyed a joyful marriage ceremony amid this lockdown and shared beautiful moments from the day with her fans over social media. The actor attended a family wedding ceremony during the lockdown. Swara Bhasker remarked that she was delighted to be a part of the ceremony as it was a change of pace from the regular lockdown life. The actor shared a bunch of stories on social media and also on her Instagram stories highlighting all the important happenings at the wedding.

Swara Bhasker shares pics from family wedding

Swara Bhasker shared a long and blissful IGTV video in which she can be seen dancing along with her family members and thus being a part of the Mehendi ceremony. In the caption for this post, she mentioned that she finally got some joy during the pandemic season. Swara Bhasker attended her uncle's wedding and shared the vibrant and intimate celebrations with her fans.

Taking to social media Swara Bhasker made her first post in which she shared a series of photographs of herself indulging in various things during the wedding. In the caption, Swara Bhasker wrote that recently, her family had a beautiful reason to celebrate as two weeks ago her uncle was reunited with his college love.

Swara then went on to add that it was during this time that her uncle and her aunt got married in an intimate home wedding. Swara Bhasker then congratulated the happy couple in her post and welcomed her aunt to her family.

The pictures Swara Bhasker shared were delightful as the actor can be seen having a joyful moment in all of them. Swara Bhasker shared a post in which she shared more pictures from the wedding ceremony that was held indoors. The actor in the caption once again wrote a heartfelt note welcoming her new aunt. In the caption, she also wrote a hashtag that hinted that the actor just needs an excuse to party.

