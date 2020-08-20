Last Updated:

Swastika Mukherjee Strongly Hits Back At Trolls, Says 'Will Do Whatever I Want'

Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee recently posted a picture flaunting her new pixie haircut. The actor also gave a befitting reply to all the hate comments.

Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara actor Swastika Mukherjee recently took to her Twitter to share a picture of her flaunting her new haircut. The actor was seen posing by looking sideways to flaunt her pixie haircut. She was seen donning a black button-down blouse. Not to miss, the quirky earrings that were clearly seen in the picture.

Swastika Mukherjee also penned a poignant note after she received a lot of hate comments for her haircut. She wrote that no she is not suffering from cancer neither she is doing drugs. She also never visited the rehabilitation centre, she added. Swastika Mukherjee further said that it's her head and her hair so she can and will do whatever she wants. She ended her note saying, “all questions answered? Now chill”.

Swastika Mukherjee received a lot of praise for the way she dealt with the trolls. Some users complimented her bold attitude and even went on to call her an inspiration. There were users who even mentioned that they don't understand why she has to clarify herself about everything she does, while some gave her the advice to live her life and to not get bothered by people's comments. 

Swastika Mukherjee comments on nepotism in Bollywood

Back in July, Swastika had made headlines when she gave an interview to PTI and stated that people might never get a closure of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. She said that the conversation surrounding Sushant's passing has been fueled with assumptions, hate, and evil. She had also weighed in her thoughts about nepotism in the entertainment industry stating that putting the baggage on the practice happens every day on social media and everywhere. She added that nepotism will not leave and people will eventually move on.

On the work front

Swastika Mukherjee was recently seen in the film Dil Bechara which featured Sanjana Sanghi and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. Dil Bechara is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. It was released on OTT platform Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Swastika had also impressed the audience with her performance in the web series produced by Anushka Sharma titled Paatal Lok. As of now, the actor is awaiting the release of her film Tasher Ghawr, a Bengali-language venture for Swastika which will release on the streaming platform Hoichoi. 

