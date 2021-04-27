Last Updated:

Swastika Mukherjee Says COVID-19 Deaths & Those Due To Lack Of Oxygen Should Be 'separate'

'Dil Bechara' actor Swastika Mukherjee stated on Twitter that COVID-19 deaths & those due to a lack of oxygen should be categorised 'separate'.

The first ‘wave’ of COVID-19 till September last year had been tough for India, but the country showed great spirit to bring cases down significantly till February. However, the rise of cases since then has sent shockwaves across the world and one of the highlights has been the struggle to get hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. As the cases continued to rise, Swastika Mukherjee asked if deaths due to lack of oxygen supply could be counted as COVID-19 deaths.

Swastika Mukherjee on COVID-19 deaths due to lack of oxygen

India has lodged over 2000 deaths daily due to COVID-19 in the past week, as per data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, no particular data on the specifications of the exact cause of death is shared along with it. 

Amid this surge of cases, Swastika took to Twitter to write that the death toll for COVID-19 and those patients, infected with COVID-19, but succumbing to the virus due to the lack of oxygen should be ‘separate’ categories. The Dil Bechara star added that with ‘many’ deaths due to the unavailability of oxygen, the cause should be on not ‘getting to breathe’ rather than the disease itself. Expressing shock at ‘what we are witnessing’, she stated that those struggling for oxygen did not even get a chance to recover.

Netizens also expressed their agreement with Swastika’s statement and calling it a ‘sorry state’, stated that it should not be clubbed together.  

Meanwhile, Twitter and other social media platforms have been flooded with requests for help for arrangements related to COVID-19, and some of the pleas have been on the availability of oxygen. Not just states approaching other states for supply oxygen, even other countries have been trying to help India, as was witnessed with the arrival of 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Bollywood stars like Sonu Sood have also been forwarding the pleas, and also personally trying to make the arrangements.

