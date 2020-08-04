Swastika Mukherjee In Awe Of A Dog Who Was 'employed' As A Car Salesman In Hyundai

Swastika Mukherjee recently impressed the audience with her performance in Dil Bechara but the actor is equally wholesome on her social media. Mukherjee took to her Twitter and shared a heartwarming tale of a dog who was appointed as a car salesman by a showroom in Hyundai. The actor shared the photos of the dog in the showroom wearing his Id Card with the name Tucson Prime. Check out her tweet below -

Swastika Mukherjee's tweet

à¦à¦•à¦Ÿà¦¿ à¦•à§à¦•à§à¦° Hyundai Showroom à¦¬à¦¾à¦‡à¦°à§‡ à¦…à¦ªà§‡à¦•à§à¦·à¦¾ à¦•à¦°à¦¤à§‹ à¦¯à¦¤à¦•à§à¦·à¦¨ à¦¨à¦¾ à¦¤à¦¾à¦°à¦¾ à¦¤à¦¾à¦•à§‡ à¦¸à§‡à¦–à¦¾à¦¨à§‡ à¦¢à§à¦•à¦¤à§‡ à¦¦à§‡à¦¯à¦¼, Hyundai à¦¥à§‡à¦•à§‡ à¦¬à¦¾à¦šà§à¦šà¦¾à¦Ÿà¦¿à¦•à§‡ à¦à¦•à¦Ÿà¦¿ à¦†à¦‡ à¦•à¦¾à¦°à§à¦¡ à¦¤à§ˆà¦°à¦¿ à¦•à¦°à§‡ à¦¦à¦¿à¦¯à¦¼à§‡à¦›à§‡ à¦¬à¦¾à¦šà§à¦šà¦¾à¦Ÿà¦¾ à¦à¦–à¦¨ Hyundai à¦•à¦°à§à¦®à§€, à¦¸à§‡ à¦“à¦‡ Showroom e à¦¥à¦¾à¦•à¦¤à§‡ à¦ªà¦¾à¦°à§‡ à¦“ à¦¤à¦¾à¦•à§‡ à¦–à§‡à¦¤à§‡ à¦¦à§‡à¦“à¦¯à¦¼à¦¾ à¦¹à¦¯à¦¼à¥¤

The most humane thing to happen in a long time. Take ♥ï¸♥ï¸ pic.twitter.com/y9xx5PMNBB — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 4, 2020

The actor posted her tweet in the Bengali language which translates to - "A dog waited outside the Hyundai Showroom until they let him in. Hyundai made an ID card for the baby. The most humane thing to happen in a long time".

People in the comment sections wished to know whether the Hyundai showroom was actually in Calcutta, but the showroom is actually based in Brazil. Shrutika regarded the gesture made by the showroom to be the most humane thing to happen in a long time.

A few days ago, the official Instagram account of Hyundai Brazil had announced that Tucson Prime, the dog, is their new employee as a car salesman. According to the post, Tucson is a year old and is already making friends with his co-workers. The dog also has his own Instagram account now with over 28K followers. Tucson has become an internet sensation in Brazil with various local news outlets reporting on him being employed at Hyundai, as evident from his Instagram account.

Tucson reportedly landed outside the specific Brazil Hyundai showroom which prompted the employees and executives to allow him shelter. A quick glance at Hyundai Brazil's Instagram account hints that the car dealership showrooms in the country are in the mainstream. The account also has a dedicated story highlight titled 'Hyundai Pets'.

This won't be the first time when a stray animal has found a comfortable home in Brazil. Back in 2019, a stray kitten had walked right into the building of Order of Attorneys of Brazil, while seeking shelter from a storm. The cat reportedly won the hearts of the employees in the building instantly. The kitten was ultimately hired by the firm and was given an ID card.

