Swastika Mukherjee Writes 'cheers To Looking Bad' After Getting Trolled For Her Hair Cut

Swastika Mukherjee, who recently impressed fans with her performances in Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara debuted her new look on social media. Mukherjee could be seen sporting a side buzz cut which was majorly received positively on Twitter. But one netizen took to her comment section and wrote 'Love your hairstyle but you looking so bad don't know why maybe bcz of makeup or no filter'.

After receiving criticism, celebs can often be seen giving befitting replies to trolls on the internet. Swastika, on the other hand, gave the criticism a positive twist and wrote 'cheers to looking bad'. Check out her reply below -

Swastika Mukherjee's reply to a troll

I don’t need wings to fly.

My unfurnished head is enough. pic.twitter.com/1nwPnQFVPe — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

While only a few people criticised her new look, netizens in majority appreciated Swastika Mukherjee's latest hair cut. Twitter user @VijayMalik1209 wrote 'This looks awesome on you..makes you look more of real you..strong person who can be strong/powerful and subtle/mellowed at the same time..great cut..keep it..very few girls i have seen carrying it so gracefully like u do'. Another user @Sambrita wrote 'Power to you lady! Such an inspiration you are !'

Previously, Swastika Mukherjee was seen in the film Dil Bechara which featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. She had also impressed the audience with her performance in the web series produced by Anushka Sharma titled Paatal Lok. As of now, the actor is awaiting the release of her film Tasher Ghawr, a Bengali-language venture for Swastika which will release on the streaming platform Hoichoi.

Back in July, Swastika had made headline when she gave an interview to PTI and stated that people might never get a closure of Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. She believes that the conversation surrounding Sushant's passing has been fueled with assumptions, hate and evil.

She had also weighed in her thoughts about nepotism in the entertainment industry stating that putting the baggage on the practice happens every day on social media and everywhere. She believes that nepotism will not leave and people will eventually move on. Besides this, Swastika Mukherjee is also slated to feature in two web series which have been delayed indefinitely in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

