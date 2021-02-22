Taapsee Pannu And 'Scam 1992' Actor Pratik Gandhi To Collaborate For Arshad Syed's Next

Taapsee Pannu has been working on quite a few movies and is gearing up for the release of a couple of her films in 2021. In between the buzz about Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies, an announcement about one of her upcoming movies made fans excited. Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen acting alongside one of the actors who created a sensation among the audience with his breathtaking performance in the series Scam 1992. Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992 was loved by the audience and will now be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in their movie together.

Pratik Gandhi & Taapsee Pannu's new movie

Taran Adarsh recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this delightful news for all the Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi fans. In the post, the lead cast and crew of the movie can be seen with an announcement in the caption stating how Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen in a new movie named Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. It was further stated in the caption that the filming of the movie will begin at the end of the year 2021. Taran Adarsh also mentioned in the post that Arshad Syed will be directing the movie. It was also added in the post how actor Pratik Gandhi had won many accolades for his act in Scam 1992.

The netizens were thrilled to hear this news and many of their fans took to Instagram and stated how excited they were for Taapsee and Pratik’s next film. Many of the fans who loved Pratik Gandhi in Scam 1992 mentioned in the comments how there was no need to mention his accolades as Pratik Gandhi had now become a huge name. Some of the fans were amazed at how Taapsee Pannu was doing so many movies this year and dropped a question asking how many films she was doing in a year. Rest all others expressed their excitement by adding fire and heart symbols in the comments section. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to hearing the news about Taapsee and Pratik’s next movie, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

Hitting the road along with @taapsee in search of a missing ladki! Get ready for a riotous ride!#WohLadkiHaiKahaan? produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur, @roykapurfilms and written & directed by @justarshad . On the floors soon! pic.twitter.com/wJcI9Odag0 — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) February 22, 2021

Even Pratik Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and shared the same news with all his fans by announcing how he joined the Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan cast. He further dropped a hint about Woh Ladki hai Kahaan plot and added how he will be hitting the road along with Taapsee Pannu in search of a missing girl and urged the fans to get ready for a riotous ride.

Image Source- Taapsee Pannu & Pratik Gandhi Instagram

