Taapsee Pannu Cherishes 'Mission Mangal' Shoot, Recalls Actors' 'energy Worth Celebrating'

Taapsee Pannu is acing the social media game with her throwback posts amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. The Thappad actor has religiously updated Instagram with some gems from her archives along with which she has narrated the story behind the pictures/videos. Her latest update is about the time she started filming for her 2019 film Mission Mangal.

Taapsee has shared a portrait of the cast of Mission Mangal which included women actors Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Kriti Kulhari and Nithya Menen along with Sharman Joshi. Taapsee played the role of Krittika Agarwal, the devoted wife of an ex-serviceman, who goes onto become the Navigation Expert in the portrayal of India's first interplanetary expedition. Her performance in the film was lauded by audiences and critics along with that of the rest of the cast.

She captioned the post, "One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot. I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons, one was coz I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly, I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu is known for her strikingly different roles in films that are unconventional as well as commercially mainstream Bollywood. The actor has dipped her toe in both the styles of cinematic experiences and continues to strike a balance between the two in her choice of roles.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

