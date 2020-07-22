Taapsee Pannu Cherishes Throwback Pic With School Friends, Recalls Embarrasing Hair & More

Taapsee Pannu shared a sweet memory of her school days from when she was in the 12th standard through her latest Instagram update. The Manmarziyaan actor took a trip down memory lane and penned a sweet note for the days gone by. She also shared a throwback picture where she can be seen standing with her friends, striking a pose for the camera.

The actor captioned the post, "This was my 12th standard. Braces (for the second time), embarrassing hair (coz I was combing my curly hair 👩🏻‍🦱🙈) that fence (which could take those spare EXTRA kilos Of mine for the entire year!), the batch on my coat (the only goal in my life that I set for myself n Ended up achieving it) and the friends who made memories worth discussing for years after. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost"

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram page seems like an album of some of her favourite memories which have been a treat for her fans throughout the nationwide lockdown amid the pandemic. Earlier during the lockdown, she had shared another photo of herself posing with an elderly teacher on a stage along with a few students in the background. Through the caption, she revealed that she had met the vice-principal of her school on one of her trips to Jaipur.

She wrote, "I was visiting Jaipur for an event and I remembered that my school (ex)vice-principal is now Principal in a school of Jaipur. Couldn't miss this opportunity to meet her. What was unexpected was that her entire school came to meet and kids were really sweet and inquisitive about a lot of things."

Along with this fond memory, Taapsee Pannu reflected on her childhood and her affinity for school as she said, "School does play an important part in shaping up your personality and your teachers are the 'karigars' moulding the raw stones we all are. I don't know if it's because I've been a nerdy kid or coz I'm grateful to my teachers for letting me shape up all aspects of my personality equally, that I keep going back to my childhood time n again."

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.

A sequel to the 2018 film Soorma which featured Taapsee Pannu and Diljit Dosanjh has been announced by BJP candidate and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh recently. The real-life Flicker Singh took to Twitter to share that the sequel will be called Singh Soorma.

After the Success & love showered by all on Soorma now starting with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh. Seek Ur Blessings and support. — Sandeep Singh (@flickersingh) July 13, 2020

