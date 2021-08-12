Taapsee Pannu 'feels More Than She Sees' In Her Blindfolded Look From Upcoming Film 'Blur'

As Taapsee Pannu embarks on a new journey with the launch of her production house, Outsider Films, the actor revealed another milestone by commencing the shoot of the very first film under the banner. The actor's upcoming film, Blurr, will be released in collaboration with Zee Studios, Echelon Productions and will be helmed by Ajay Bahl. The movie is touted to be the remake of the Spanish thriller, Julia’s Eyes, and will star Taapsee along with Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. Taapsee had announced her new reign as a producer on July 15, expressing gratitude as she started the new chapter in her life.

Taapsee Pannu shares an intriguing glimpse from Blurr

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her 'blindfolded' character Gayatri with the fans. In the intriguing photo shared by Taapsee, one can see her standing on a balcony, facing the picturesque hills in the dusk, with blindfolds on. Teasing the curiosity of fans, she wrote, “When nature has its own filter you need not do much … As for Gayatri, she feels more than she sees #Blurr”. The first schedule of the movie is already underway.

Last month, announcing the launch of her production banner, Taapsee had posted a heartfelt note, with an Instagram story. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has bestowed so much love and trust in me and my work. Time for some payback, because with great power comes greater responsibility. So wish me luck and I promise to try my best to bring the best, coz the view is the best from the “outside”. The actress wrote a new chapter of life as a producer with the 'Outsider Film' on Instagram.

More updates from Taapsee's upcoming

The actor has been sharing constant updates from the making of Blurr which marks her first stint as a producer after completing a decade of her plunge into the film industry last year. The 33-year-old took to her social media last month announcing the first schedule of the movie. She captioned the post," It's surely a bright and new beginning ✨The first schedule of #Blurr starts and we are thrilled!".

On the work front, the actor turned producer, who was last seen in Haseen Dilruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, has an interesting lineup of releases like Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Doobaaraa, and Shabash Mithu which is a sports biopic on the Indian cricket team captain, Mithali Raj.

(Image Credit- Taapsee/Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.