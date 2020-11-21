Taapsee Pannu Gives Glimpse Of 'battle Marks' While Training For 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu who is in Pune these days to shoot for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket, recently gave a glimpse of her hard training session. In the pictures from her training routine, the actress can be seen hopping, skipping, and running while acing up her role as an athlete in the film. While captioning the post, the actress also drew the attention of the fans towards the marks on her body that was the result of rigorous training.

Taapsee Pannu's training sessions for Rashmi Rocket

The pictures showcase Taaspee training hard for her role in the film with her trainer Melwyn Crasto. Working on her strength, the actress is seen running, hopping, and skipping to gain that much strength so that she can gt into the shoes of the athlete perfectly. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Hop ...Skip...Run ..Repeat! #RashmiRocket P.S- those marks aren’t of the brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles.”

Ever since the actress has started shooting for the film, she has been treating fans with pictures from the sets of the film while showcasing her training. Earlier, the Thappad actress shared a picture on Instagram while sharing the recipe of the “exotic sunset” drink that is used for instant weight loss. Sharing the recipe with her fans, the actress wrote, “My exotic sunset drink!

Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic.” (sic).

Apart from the latest working out pictures, the actress had earlier shared a picture while revealing the amount of hard work she has been putting into the character. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen making a stance at the running field which depicts that she is about to start with her running drill. Taapsee Pannu will essay the role of a Gujarati athlete named Rashmi in the film. To be convincing as a fast runner, Taapsee has been practicing several exercises. To improve her sprint, she has also taken to yoga. Apart from this, the Naam Shabana actress had also shared another picture where she can be seen acing up the yoga pose.

