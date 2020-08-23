Taapsee Pannu Had An Overwhelming Experience While Playing Minal For 'Pink'; Know Why

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu emerged as a power-packed performance after the release of her 2016 thriller-drama film Pink. Helmed by director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pink turned out of the biggest films of Taapsee's professional career which made her a household name. But, do you know that essaying such an overwhelming character on celluloid was not easy on the Manmarziyaan actor and, she went through a rough time emoting some exigent scenes?

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu And Varun Dhawan's Adorable Pictures | Take A Look

Taapsee Pannu Had An Overwhelming Experience While Filming For Pink

Out of all Taapsee Pannu's movies, one film which gave her a lot of recognition as a stellar actor is Pink. In the drama-thriller flick, the Badla actress starred alongside Padma Vibhushan award-winning actor Amitabh Bachchan and managed to hold her ground strong, irrespective of acting with such a stupendous and experienced star. As per IMDb trivia, the Saand Ki Aankh actor often broke down on the sets of Pink while shooting for scenes. This is because she felt that her character was so powerful and challenging that often, Taapsee would burst out in tears.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra Turned Singer For 'Bandook Meri Laila' Song From 'A Gentleman'?

As actors, one has to justify the very part they are essaying on the silver-screen or else the viewers fail to connect with the fictional character. But, sometimes the experience of playing a tough role is emotionally drenching for the actor themselves and this so happened with Pannu. Yet she managed to pull off such a vigorous role and it won't be incorrect to say that's the sign of a true artist as well. Coming to the story plot of Pink, it is based on a group of women who file a molestation case in the court of law in order to seek justice and in this journey, Big B's reel-character helps them.

Also Read: Aamir Khan & Others Who Refused To Sign A Film As They Wished To Essay Another Role In It

Fortunately, for the Mission Mangal actor, her hard work paid off and Pink became a mountainous success at the box-office. Made at a budget of merely ₹23 crores, Pink's box-office collection was a whopping ₹107.32 crores. On the work front, Pannu was last seen in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Thappad released in February 2020. Once again, Thappad too garnered a lot of critical acclaim for the Chashme Baddoor actor in which she played a no-nonsense housewife who divorces her husband due to domestic violence.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu: Times When 'Thappad' Actor Stunned Her Fans With Stylish Palazzo Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.