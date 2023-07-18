Taapsee Pannu Has An Epic Reply To Social Media User Asking 'shadi Kab Karoge'

Taapsee Pannu recently interacted with her fans on Instagram over a ‘Ask me anything’ session. Followers of the actress posed several queries about her personal and professional life. The Pink actress had a head-turning reply to a particular netizen who asked her about her marriage.

Taapsee Pannu has been dating Badminton champion Mathias Boe for several years now.

The actress has several projects in her pipeline like Alien, Jana Gana Mana and others

Taapsee Pannu has an epic reply on ‘shadi kab hai’ question

On July 17, Taapsee hosted a ‘ask me anything’ session on Instagram in which one social media user asked her ‘shadi kab karoge’ (when are you getting married). To this, the actress burst out laughing. She then replied, “So when I am getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know.”

(Taapsee Pannu response to the question is going viral on internet | Image: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

She again laughed loudly indicating that she is just joking. The actress’s response to the question has been doing rounds on social media. While the answer was clearly intended as a joke, social media users believe that the actress’s statement is a dig at Alia Bhatt who got pregnant out of wedlock.

Taapsee Pannu spills beans on her next Tamil film

During the same session, a fan also asked Taapsee about her next Tamil film. The actress responded that she will be seen next in the next Tamil movie Alien, for which she is currently shooting. Talking about the film, she said, “There isn’t much I can say about it, but it is a high-concept film. Those who enjoyed Game Over will definitely appreciate it.” She also clarified she is not playing the role of an Alien, but the role is very different from what she has been doing.

(Taapsee Pannu gives an update on her new Tamil movie | Image: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

She was seen last in the OTT film Blurr, which was a remake of the Spanish thriller film Julia’s Eyes. She also has in her kitty movies like Jana Gana Mana, Alien and Woh Ladki Hai Kahan. Taapsee Pannu is also preparing for a sequel to her 2020 film Haseen Dilruba.