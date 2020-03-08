The Debate
Taapsee Pannu Looks Amazing In Floral Outfits & These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Bollywood News

Taapsee Pannu knows how to sway her fans with her fashionable looks. Read on to know more about her unique floral outfits.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility in acting as well as fashion. She opts for chic and trendy style outfits. From sporting hoop earrings with breezy dresses to acing the street style with swaggy sunglasses, she has done it all. The actor makes heads turn with her classy and comfy public appearances. Therefore, we have compiled some of her floral printed outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe. 

Taapsee Pannu’s vibrant and floral printed outfits that are perfect spring staples:

Acing the Indo-western fusion gown with utter grace 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The traditional avatar from Thappad 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A breezy dress featuring ruffles 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Celebrates Her Victory On 'Haseen Dillruba' Sets With Her 'best Crew'; Watch

Rocking the beach look with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

A still from Saand Ki Aankh featuring the duo’s desi look in a shirt and flared skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Acing the 90s look in coloured sunglasses, silky floral shirt, and bell bottoms 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: Vicky Kaushal To Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu's Crackling Chemistry With Her Co-stars

Clad in a royal floral printed saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Rocking the pink Indian wear 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also read: 'Manmarziyan' To 'Judwaa 2': When Taapsee Pannu Was The Quintessential Romantic Heroine

Also read: Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin To Feature In Thriller-comedy 'Looop Lapeta', See Post

 

 

First Published:
