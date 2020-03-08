Taapsee Pannu Looks Amazing In Floral Outfits & These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility in acting as well as fashion. She opts for chic and trendy style outfits. From sporting hoop earrings with breezy dresses to acing the street style with swaggy sunglasses, she has done it all. The actor makes heads turn with her classy and comfy public appearances. Therefore, we have compiled some of her floral printed outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe.
