Taapsee Pannu Looks Amazing In Floral Outfits & These Pics Are Proof; Check Out

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility in acting as well as fashion. She opts for chic and trendy style outfits. From sporting hoop earrings with breezy dresses to acing the street style with swaggy sunglasses, she has done it all. The actor makes heads turn with her classy and comfy public appearances. Therefore, we have compiled some of her floral printed outfits to inspire your spring wardrobe.

Taapsee Pannu’s vibrant and floral printed outfits that are perfect spring staples:

Acing the Indo-western fusion gown with utter grace

The traditional avatar from Thappad

A breezy dress featuring ruffles

Rocking the beach look with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star, Bhumi Pednekar

A still from Saand Ki Aankh featuring the duo’s desi look in a shirt and flared skirt

Acing the 90s look in coloured sunglasses, silky floral shirt, and bell bottoms

Clad in a royal floral printed saree

Rocking the pink Indian wear

