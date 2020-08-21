Taapsee Pannu Reveals New Look From 'Rashmi Rocket', Gives Update On The Upcoming Project

Taapsee Pannu recently released a new look for Rashmi Rocket. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu can be seen as a village belle accompanied by a number of accessories and markings over her. Fans were delighted upon watching this new picture uploaded by the superstar. Further on, the makers of the film have provided updates in regards to the film and its release. Rashmi Rocket is one of the most anticipated films featuring Taapsee Pannu and thus, fans are eager to watch it. Contrary to the biopic trend in Bollywood, Rashmi Rocket is a fictional film where Taapsee Pannu plays the titular role.

Taapsee Pannu's look from Rashmi Rocket revealed

Akarsh Khurana, who is known for his spectacular hit Karwaan featuring the late Irrfan Khan, will be directing Rashmi Rocket. The movie has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Speaking to a news portal, Akarsh Khurana revealed that the shooting of the film was supposed to be completed much earlier; however, due to the pandemic, the work had to be stopped. The director was however happy that the team of Rashmi Rocket would soon resume shooting. He also mentioned that he was quite eager to set off on the journey. He called it a terrific story which he, as a director, was excited to tell.

Taapsee Pannu too spoke about the film to a news portal in which she mentioned that she had been actively involved in the project since day one. She called Rashmi Rocket a special film for her. Further on, the actor revealed that she was already on her training period for the film for 3 months when the pandemic hit. She added that she took specialised training so as to match the physique of a sprinter. However, when the pandemic hit, things had to stop. Taapsee Pannu mentioned that regardless of the break, she was excited to restart from scratch and begin her training once again.

Speaking more about the film, Ronnie Screwvala said that Rashmi Rocket was a film about trials and tribulations that most female athletes had to face. Further, he continued saying that the movie captured the journey and the unmatchable resolve each athlete put on to achieve their destiny. Ronnie went on to praise Taapsee Pannu and said that he felt no one other than her could portray the role of Rashmi. According to the portal, Rashmi Rocket produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Akarsh Khurana is set to release in 2021.

