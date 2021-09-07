Taapsee Pannu Or Bhumi Pednekar? Here's Who Could Be Roped In For Usha Mehta's Biopic

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are hands down two of the most prominent faces leading the female-centric bandwagon with their performances in movies like Pink or Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The duo has also collaborated in the 2019 biographical drama Saand Ki Aankh, based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, winning audiences love.

Now, director Ketan Mehta is reportedly working on an upcoming biopic based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta's life, for which he has zeroed down on Bhumi and Taapsee's name for the titular role.

It's Bhumi or Taapsee in Usha Mehta's biopic

Bollywood has been loving its biopic flicks, with iconic legends finding their way into people's hearts through our favourite celebrities. In a piece of interesting news for Bhumi and Taapsee's fans, their names are being considered by Ketan Mehta as he is set to make an inspirational flick based on the 20th-century freedom fighter Usha Mehta, according to reports in Mid-Day. For the unversed, Ketan is the legend's nephew and wishes to materialise her life on the big screen.

A Gandhian, Usha Mehta helped establish the Congress Radio (called the Secret Congress Radio) which propagated Gandhi's message of a peaceful mobilization during the Quit India movement. She was also a Padma Vibhushan recipient.

Taapsee and Bhumi have proved their craft time and again with unconventional roles, honing their skills with every appearance. On the other hand, Ketan is a renowned filmmaker known for helming movies like the 2005 Mangal Pandey: The Rising and 2015 Manjhi: The Mountain Man. Sources state that Mehta has simultaneously begun pre-production as he plans to kick off the film by year-end. Keeping in mind the actors' busy schedules, the casting will be finalised by November.

More on the actors' work front

Taapsee, who was recently seen in Haseen Dilruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, will be starring alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Loop Lapeta. The film is the official Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. She will also appear in a sports biopic based on Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Raj's life, titled Shabash Mithu. Apart from these, she will also star in Rashmi Rocket, Doobaaraa.

Meanwhile, Bhumi will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, which marks her second collaboration with Akshay Kumar after the 2017 blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. It is a heartwarming story about the intricate bond between a brother (Akshay Kumar) and his sisters, essayed by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. She will also star with Rajkummar Rao in Badhaai Do and Vicky Kaushal in Mr Lele.

(IMAGE: TAAPSEE PANNU/ FACEBOOK, BHUMI/ INSTA)