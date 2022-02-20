Actor Taapsee Pannu is among one of the most versatile actors of the B-Town. Within a span of a few years, she has carved a niche for herself and has managed to strengthen her foothold in the film industry with her impressive acting skills. The actor has proved her acting mettle with her different choices of roles.

After her latest Netflix release Looop Lapeta, Taapsee took to her Instagram handle and announced the wrap of her upcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.In the film, Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi is all set to search for his wife with Taapsee Pannu accompanying him on this quest. The first look of the film created quite a stir among the netizens. The two stars have commenced the shooting of the film in Jaipur and are quite excited to bring forward a unique story. Recently, Taapsee announced the wrap of the film. She shared glimpses from the shoot and also penned a heartwarming note.

Taapsee Pannu announces the wrap up of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is directed by Arshad Syed who is all set to make his debut in the industry. On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen pictures from the shoots of the upcoming film. The first picture featured Taapsee and director Arshad Syed. The second photo was a candid picture of Taapsee with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The third photo featured the Pink actor with her co-star Pratik Gandhi. Sharing the post, Taapsee penned a long caption for all the three people in the pictures.

She wrote, "And it’s yet another WRAP!I can’t begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography.

@arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting…….. you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one. N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avatar!"

She then thanked Siddharth Roy Kapur for pampering her, adding to which she wrote "@roykapurfilms @jungleepictures thank you for pampering and borderline spoiling me on this one. Now if all my future producers complain it’s because of u!"

Lastly, she thanked her co-star Pratik Gandhi and referred to the film as a therapeutic experience. She wrote, "@pratikgandhiofficial thank you for being a costar who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for world to see THE Gagan !

After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience !"

For the unversed, the forthcoming film Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? is an investigative comedy in which Tapsee will be seen essaying the role of a feisty cop, while Pratik will portray the character of a distressed groom looking for his missing bride.

