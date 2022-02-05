Taapsee Pannu Reacts After Mithali Raj Describes Her As 'talented & Earnest' In AMA Round

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of her recently released action-thriller flick Looop Lapeta, where she featured alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film was released on February 4 on Netflix. The movie brings up an interesting story of a time-loop twist between a couple and it received praise from Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. It is pertinent to note here that Tapsee will feature in the biopic of the veteran cricketer, titled Shabaash Mithu.

On February 5, 2022, Mithali Raj took to her Twitter handle and started an '#AskMithali' session for fans. Meanwhile, the Indian batter called the Haseen Diruba star 'talented and earnest' after a fan asked the former to describe Taapsee Pannu in one word. Reacting to the same, the actor wrote, "I’m gonna keep this for posterity".

Taapsee Pannu to star next in the biopic of Mithali Raj

Taapsee Pannu will next star in Shabaash Mithu, which is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film helmed by Srijit Mukherji and bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios. The film chronicles the ups and downs and moments of glory of Mithali’s life and is scheduled to release theatrically in 2022.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee dropped a poster of the film in which she could be seen decked up in a cricket jersey with an intense emotion on her face. She captioned the picture, ONE GIRL with HER CRICKET BAT has shattered world records and stereotypes. You’ve done it all Champ… Happy Birthday Mithu @mithaliraj 🥳 #ShabaashMithu in theatres on 4|02|2022.

#VijayRaaz @ajit_andhare @srijitmukherji @priyaaven @viacom18studios."

More on Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta brings an interesting story of a time-loop twist between the couple and fans have been awaiting its release ever since the trailer got aired recently. Apart from Tahir and Taapsee, the film also stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rajendra Chawla in supporting roles. Talking about the film, Taapsee revealed that she is glad to be a part of it. As per ANI, the Manmarziyaan actor said, "I am glad I came across this film. Taking the road less travelled is going to be difficult because I don't have anyone else to follow. However, it's fun to create your own path." The synopsis of the movie reads, "When her boyfriend (Tahir) loses a mobster's cash, Savi (Taapsee) races against the clock to save the day -- if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends."

Image: Instagram/@mithaliraj/taapsee