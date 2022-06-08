Indian women's cricketer Mithali Raj announced retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday. She took to her social media to extend gratitude to her fans and the BCCI for their support throughout her prolific career. Following the announcement, the sports fraternity and netizens shared well wishes for her via social media.

Actor Taapsee Pannu took this opportunity to highlight Raj's historic records and achievements throughout her career. Interestingly, Pannu will be seen playing the role of Mithali Raj in the upcoming biopic titled Shabaash Mithu.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to Mithali Raj's retirement

Taking to her social media handles on June 8, 2022, the 34-year-old actor shared a monochrome picture with Mithali Raj to react to her retirement announcement. She listed some of her impressive feats including 'Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team', 'The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice!', 'Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match' and 'Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match'.

-Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team.

-The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice!

-Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match

-Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match pic.twitter.com/JAon6KYC1O — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2022

She also added 'The only Indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI' and marked her 23 years of journey from 'hustle to glory'. ''Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it’s our turn to change the perspective! Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever,'' Taapsee Pannu concluded.

-The only indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI

-23 years from hustle to glory.



Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic.



You changed the game, now it’s our turn to to change the perspective!



Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @M_Raj03 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 8, 2022

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is a coming-of-age story of women's cricket in India whilst showing the journey of one of the most successful women cricketers in the country. The film is set to release on July 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, Mithali Raj announced her retirement by sharing a lengthy note via her social media handle. Check out her note below.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Image: Instagram/@taapsee/PTI