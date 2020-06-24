Taapsee Pannu Releases English Version Of 'Pravaasi' Poem Titled ‘The Migrants’

Taapsee Pannu has been keeping herself active on social media during the lockdown. A few days ago, the actor had shared a video titled Pravaasi where she spoke about the difficulties faced by migrants. Taapsee Pannu recently released an English version of the same-titled The Migrants. Read on:

Taapsee Pannu releases poem, The Migrants

Similar to the Hindi version Pravaasi, the English version of Taapsee Pannu’s poem about migrants is heartbreaking as well. The actor is seen reciting lines as the video shows a montage of pictures showing the struggles of migrants across the country. The English version of Pravaasi has been titled The Migrants.

Taapsee Pannu further added in the caption that they will be releasing the same video in multiple regional languages as well to increase its reach. She also added that the Hindi version, Pravaasi touched several lives and hearts ever since it was first released. She further wrote in the caption, “Let’s continue to feel the need to make a difference in whatever little way we can. Let's be truly human and truly Indian. #TheMigrants”.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post here:

In the heartbreaking video, it starts with a scene where a helpless mother is seen dragging her child who is hanging on a suitcase. There is also a clip where the police officers are beating up a migrant worker who is trying to get back to his hometown. The video further showcased how several thousand migrants are on the road and walking barefoot in the hopes to reach back to their homes.

There were also clips that showed people dying from heat and hunger inside trains and on the way. Taapsee Pannu’s video also had a clip where one can see several migrants sitting on the top of buses in a bid to reach back to their homes. The video also throws light on the death of the migrant workers who died in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad train accident. The video also shows a scene of pieces of bread laying on the tracks.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film received praise from both critics and the audience. Pannu will be next seen in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba alongside Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani, and Harshvardhan Rane. She will also be seen in Jana Gana Mana.

