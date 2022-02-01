Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Chooses Different Scripts; Calls It Her 'biggest Strength'

Taapsee Pannu is surely one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. The actor always amazes her fans with the new roles and off-beat scripts. Whether it is a crime thriller or drama, Taapsee Pannu has always proved her mettle and has won millions of hearts. While she is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, she recently revealed the reason behind choosing different scripts.

As per a recent report by ANI, Taapsee Pannu revealed the reason behind choosing different scripts is because of the response she gets from the audience. The actor also mentioned how choosing different scripts has become her strength and she loves to do that. She said, "The fact I choose different scripts has become my biggest strength. The audiences trust that I will take up something new and different each time." "I love to do that because I, as an audience, would want to see newer and unique concepts being made and hence I choose such subjects," the Bollywood diva added.

Taapsee Pannu on Looop Lapeta

Taapsee Pannu is all set to star in the upcoming Netflix film Looop Lapeta alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film is the official remake of the 1998 german film Run Lola Run. Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu revealed she is nothing but glad to be a part of it. As per ANI, the actor said, "I am glad I came across this film. Taking the road less travelled is going to be difficult because I don't have anyone else to follow. However, it's fun to create your own path."

"You are remembered for taking the rays and people do acknowledge that," the Rashmi Rocket star added.

More about Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is scheduled to arrive on February 4 on the OTT giant Netflix. The film follows an adventurous ride that involves robbery, time travel and much more. The official synopsis of the film read, "When her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day - if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends." The film is helmed by Aakash Bhatia and also cast Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rajendra Chawla, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and more.

Image: Instagram/@taapsee