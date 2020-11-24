Taapsee Pannu "running Towards Lola Family" As Schedule 1 For 'Rashmi Rocket' Completes

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle and shared a snap of how she is working on her upcoming films. The actor is working on two films, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta currently. In her social media post, she revealed that as the first schedule for her film is over, she shall now be "running towards" the shooting for the other film, Looop Lapeta.

Taapsee Pannu completes schedule 1 of 'Rashmi Rocket'

Taapsee Pannu posted a picture of herself where she was seen seemingly racing on the tracks. The actor has been giving glimpses of her look in the upcoming film and in this picture, she was seen wearing a pair of teal shorts and a camisole. She wrote a rather interesting note in the post which read, “The boot camp-like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta” Check out the post below.

Netizens react

A number of fans of the actor gushed to the post and left a comment as well as their reactions. Numerous fans expressed how fit the actor looked and they could see her leg muscles just like those of an athlete. Check out some of the comments by fans below.

Numerous other fans showered the actor’s post with love and expressed how shocked they are to see her work like that. Bhumi Pednekar too left a comment on the post and wrote that Taapsee was on “other level”. Check out some of the comments by fans below.

Taapsee Pannu's movies

On another note, Taapsee Pannu has been sharing a number of posts giving glimpses of her character from Rashmi Rocket. The actor shared several behind the scenes photographs where she was seen training for her character who would be an athlete. She also revealed that she is following a strict diet to maintain the body of an athlete. Check out some of the pictures below.

Taapsee previously shared a picture of herself which she captioned, “In case u missed it... she smiles as well ðŸ’ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸

#RashmiRocket”. The picture went viral on the internet as soon as the actor had shared it. Check it out below.

Picture credits: Taapsee Pannu Instagram and Tejinder Singh Khamkha (@khamkhaphotoartist)

