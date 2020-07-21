Taapsee Pannu Says 'respect Has To Be Commanded, Not Demanded'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday took to her Twitter account and stated that there is no such thing as a ‘solo’ film. Taapsee Pannu in her tweet also mentioned that no actor is ‘Chota Mota’ actor. She went on to say that a film is a team effort and it includes all the departments as well as all the actors. Pannu said that a protagonist is 'nothing without the supporting cast'.

Taapsee Pannu mentioned that there are a lot of people involved in making a film. Hence, she said believes that there is no such thing as a 'solo film'. While emphasising on the importance of team effort when it comes to films, Taapsee Pannu stated that the support of a supporting actor is essential for the protagonist of the film. She concluded by saying that respect is earned. Pannu believes that rather than commanding respect, one must earn it.

The Pink actor was seen replying to an old interview of Kangana Ranaut where she is heard saying that the reason why she edited a few dialogues or shortened the role of an actor was that she couldn’t keep the role of 'those who cannot act'. She said that the film was one of the best made historic films and that she did not want to keep ‘Chote mote’ (small-time) actors in her film. The old interview of Kangana Ranaut on R. Bharat has been circulating extensively on social media platforms.

Taapsee Pannu stated that she is not a part of the industry primarily because of her looks (on Kangana's assertion that she was 'better looking' than Alia) and that none of her films are produced by the 'gangs' that Kangana Ranaut spoke about. She said that despite her never professing her liking for a Bollywood producer, she has never stated that she dislikes him. She said that just because she doesn’t hate the same person Kangana does, it doesn’t mean that she likes them.

Taapsee Pannu stated that she has been doing four films each year for three years now and that she has five films announced as of now. She then emphasised that she does get enough work and that she has kept her career graph slow and steady. Taapsee Pannu went on to say that none of her films is produced by any of the ‘movie mafias’.

