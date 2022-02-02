Taapsee Pannu Says She Has Dated Many Useless Boyfriends In Past, Tahir Raj Reacts

Bollywood actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen embroiled in an adventurous ride in their upcoming action thriller film Looop Lapeta. The film is all set to release on February 4 on Netflix. Recently, during an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Tapsee Pannu made some quirky revelations.

In a fun rapid-fire with Bollywood Hungama, the Haseen Dillruba actor was asked how would she define a perfect boyfriend. To this, Taapsee replied, "Someone like Satya (Tahir's character in Looop Lapeta), who knows to make money only from gambling". She was also asked if she had dated any useless boyfriend. Taapsee responded, "Yes, many". Tahir reacted, "She is from Delhi", to which Tapsee agreed and laughed.

About the film Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is an Indian Hindi-language thriller film directed by Aakash Bhatia and jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India. The film is the Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 classic movie Run Lola Run. Talking about the film, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she is nothing but glad to be a part of it. As per ANI, the Manmarziyaan actor said, "I am glad I came across this film. Taking the road less travelled is going to be difficult because I don't have anyone else to follow. However, it's fun to create your own path." The film will chronicle Savi and Satya's passionate love tale as they race against time. The official synopsis of the film read, "When her boyfriend loses a mobster's cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day - if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends."

Director says, the film will be 'a rollercoaster ride for audiences'

Speaking to ANI, the director mentioned he was 'extremely excited' about the film mentioned it would be a 'rollercoaster ride' for the audience. He stated, "I'm extremely excited about the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences. My approach has been to tightly hold on to the emotional core of our story and characters, while consciously playing with style and form."

