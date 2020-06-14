Taapsee Pannu Shares A BTS Picture To Celebrate One Year Of 'Game Over'

As the 2019 psychological thriller film Game Over starring Taapsee Pannu clocked one year on June 14, the actress shared a throwback memory on social media. The Badla actress shared a still from behind-the-scene where the director Ashwin Saravanan can be seen explaining a scene to the actress. In the picture, Taapsee who played the role of a video-game designer Swapnaa in the film can be seen sitting in a wheelchair while enacting the scene.

Taapsee Pannu shares a BTS from Game Over

The actress marked the celebrations on her Instagram page where she can be seen enacting a scene and compared it with a spin bowler. While captioning the post, the Pink actress wrote that whatever the two are doing, she just hopes that the two don’t end up making Swapnaa a spin bowler in the second installment of the film.

The story of the film revolves around Swapna (Taapsee), a game designer, has post-traumatic stress disorder and chronic fear of the dark. Her life turns upside down after a serial killer enters her house and creates havoc. Sometime back, Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to show people what it was like shooting for her film Game Over. She can be seen chilling on the floor with plaster around her leg in the fun picture posted. She has also written that this picture is an apt representation of how life was before Coronavirus hit the world.

In the picture posted, she can be seen lying on the ground with a thick plaster around her leg. She can be seen dressed in a nude coloured cotton dress as she shows off the peace sign in the picture posted. Taapsee Pannu can be seen resting her head on a green pillow indicating that the picture was clicked when shooting was stalled. The blurred picture is being loved by the audience as she can be seen being her candid self in it. In the caption for the post, Taapsee Pannu has mentioned that the picture was taken when they were shooting for the climax sequence of the film.

She also wrote about all the pain that she had to go through to get the last sequence right. She has written about the cast around her leg and the late-night shoots was something she was never fond of. She has also written that she had to roam around in a wheelchair owing to the plaster on her leg. Taapsee Pannu has stressed upon the fact that the final output was something worth celebrating and remembering for her. Towards the end of the caption, Taapsee Pannu has also added a postscript. She has written that the picture is also an appropriate representation of how to set life used to be before the COVID 19 era.

