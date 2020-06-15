Taapsee Pannu’s Latest Tweet Sends A Compelling Message In These Difficult Times

The year 2020 is one of the most shocking ones for the Indian film industry. While the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled the active functioning of the industry, Bollywood also has lost some of the most talented actors like Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, and now Sushant Singh Rajput. Amidst these testing times, the Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu shared a tweet on her social media that sends out a strong message to fans.

Taapsee Pannu shared a powerful tweet which spoke of 'being the change that you want to be'

Taapsee Pannu went on to write on her social media handle that said 'Be the change you want to see.' Her tweet came in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise on Sunday. The actor's death has shocked the entire industry as well as the fans. It also showcased a brutal lesson to everyone that one should focus on ones mental health as well as that of their loved ones and lend their support to those who are at their most vulnerable phase. The Pink actor's cryptic tweet may hint towards this compelling message in the wake of the Kedarnath actor's suicide. Take a look at her tweet.

Be the change you want to see. #ThatsIt — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 15, 2020

Taapsee Pannu shared a video on the plight of the migrants in the ongoing pandemic situation

Not only this, but recently the Badla actor also shared a video on her Twitter handle where she could be heard reciting a poem in the background 'We are just migrants, are we from this country?’ while showing the difficulties faced by the stranded workers in the ongoing pandemic. In the clip, there are some heartfelt visuals that see a mother's helplessness who can be seen dragging her child, and another clip showing the police beating protesters with sticks. In the video, one can also see the workers are seen covering distances while walking barefoot while on the other, there's a clip of a daughter taking her father on a bicycle.

Apart from these pictures, in this video, there are some people suffering from hunger, people travelling back to their hometown by sitting on the top of the buses. The video has several elements which will leave one teary-eyed after watching it. The video also stated horrifying Maharashtra’s Aurangabad train mishap which took the lives of 16 migrant workers. The clip also showed the mortal remains of the workers. Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post.

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

