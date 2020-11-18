Taapsee Pannu Shares A Picture Of Herself "just Before She Was Fined"; Take A Look

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for her upcoming movie Rashmi Rocket. The actress will be portraying the role of a sprinter in the movie and the actor keeps her fans updated about the progress of the film through her Instagram handle. The actress has recently posted on Instagram about how she was fined while riding a bike while on the shoot of Rashmi Rocket; take a look at the post and learn what happened.

When Taapsee Pannu “was fined” during her shoot

Taapsee Pannu has been currently shooting for her new movie Rashmi Rocket for which the actress seems to have undergone physical training as well. The actress has been sharing updates and glimpses on social media about the film. Recently, the post of a rather interesting incident of the film’s shoot was posted on Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram account. In this post, Tapsee is seen riding a bike in a casual outfit, with an interesting caption.

The caption of the post reads, “Just before I was fined for no helmet. #BikeLove #RashmiRocket #ShootThrills” The actress has revealed about how this photo was clicked just before she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding the motorcycle. There was also another post uploaded previously on Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram, in which the actress was seen sprinting while shooting for this movie. The actress wrote in the caption, “Running from one location to another. Pune ->Lonavala -> Mumbai #RashmiRocket.” Taapsee quipped about how they had to move from one location to another, with the locations being mentioned in the caption.

More of Taapsee Pannu’s movies

The list of Taapsee Pannu’s movies includes Baby, Naam Shabhana, Mission Mangal, Pink and Badla. She has also appeared in quite a few Tamil and Telegu films before making her career in the Hindi film industry. The actress will now be seen in her latest film Rashmi Rocket, in which she will be portraying the role of a sprinter for the first time.

